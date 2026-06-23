Travel insurance now required for visits to several countries

Schengen requires €30,000 coverage for visas

Schengen countries (like France, Germany, Spain) want proof of insurance with at least €30,000 coverage for medical care and repatriation. No insurance means no visa.

Cuba checks your coverage at the airport; if you don't have any, you'll need to buy a local plan right then and there.

Nepal makes trekkers get evacuation and emergency coverage due to risky mountain routes.

Turkey and United Arab Emirates require insurance for certain visas because healthcare isn't cheap.

For Antarctica trips, most tour operators won't let you book without solid insurance.