Travel insurance now required for visits to several countries
Heads up, globetrotters: travel insurance is now a must for visiting several countries.
The rule is all about making sure you're covered if things go sideways: think medical emergencies, trip delays, or sudden evacuations.
So before you pack your bags, check if your destination is on the list.
Schengen requires €30,000 coverage for visas
Schengen countries (like France, Germany, Spain) want proof of insurance with at least €30,000 coverage for medical care and repatriation. No insurance means no visa.
Cuba checks your coverage at the airport; if you don't have any, you'll need to buy a local plan right then and there.
Nepal makes trekkers get evacuation and emergency coverage due to risky mountain routes.
Turkey and United Arab Emirates require insurance for certain visas because healthcare isn't cheap.
For Antarctica trips, most tour operators won't let you book without solid insurance.
Check insurance requirements before travel
Rules can change depending on where you're headed, so always confirm what's needed before booking flights or applying for visas.
Missing out could mean denied entry or surprise costs, definitely not the vibe anyone wants on their trip.