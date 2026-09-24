Trekkers caught in snowfall on Satopanth route near Badrinath
India
Fresh snowfall on the Satopanth route from Badrinath turned the high Himalayan trails into a winter wonderland.
Trekkers on the Satopanth route near Badrinath were caught in the snowfall and watched as the landscape quickly received a fresh white cover, a clear sign that colder days are here.
Chamoli records early Hemkund Sahib snow
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had hinted at rain and cloudy skies for Chamoli, but snow made an early entrance, especially at higher spots like Hemkund Sahib (which got its first snow on September 17).
Meanwhile, lower valleys, like Badrinath and Kedarnath, are seeing more rain and fog than snow right now, showing how winter is slowly taking over from the monsoon.