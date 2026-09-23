Tribal man Vijayan killed by tusker near Chinnakkanal in Idukki

A 47-year-old tribal man named Vijayan lost his life after a wild elephant, known locally as Chakkakompan, attacked him early Wednesday morning, September 23, 2026, near Chinnakkanal in Idukki.

Vijayan was heading home from work when the incident happened; he saw the tusker, tried to flee, and was trampled to death.

This tragedy has left the local community shaken and worried.