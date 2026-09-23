Tribal man Vijayan killed by tusker near Chinnakkanal in Idukki
India
A 47-year-old tribal man named Vijayan lost his life after a wild elephant, known locally as Chakkakompan, attacked him early Wednesday morning, September 23, 2026, near Chinnakkanal in Idukki.
Vijayan was heading home from work when the incident happened; he saw the tusker, tried to flee, and was trampled to death.
This tragedy has left the local community shaken and worried.
Chinnakkanal area records 2nd fatal attack
Sadly, this isn't an isolated event: it's the second fatal elephant attack in the area within a single week, bringing the total to four deaths in four months.
With more incidents happening around Devikulam forest range, the Chinnakkanal area under the Devikulam forest range remains a hazard because of escalating human-wildlife conflict.