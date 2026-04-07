Tribal protest in Rayagada over Sijimali mine injures about 50
India
A protest by local tribal people against the Sijimali bauxite mine project in Odisha's Rayagada district turned violent on Tuesday, leaving about 50 people injured, most of them police officers.
The unrest broke out near Shagabari village after the state decided to hand the mine over to a private company.
Ten police treated for head injuries
10 police officers suffered head injuries and were treated at the district hospital.
Police say things escalated when they tried to calm protesters, who responded by throwing stones and bricks.
Tensions remain high as tribal people continue to resist the mining project.