Tribal protest in Rayagada over Sijimali mine injures about 50 India Apr 07, 2026

A protest by local tribal people against the Sijimali bauxite mine project in Odisha's Rayagada district turned violent on Tuesday, leaving about 50 people injured, most of them police officers.

The unrest broke out near Shagabari village after the state decided to hand the mine over to a private company.