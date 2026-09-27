Tribal students to march Nashik to Mumbai Monday, demand accountability
Hundreds of tribal students will embark on a nearly 180-km march from Nashik to Mumbai on Monday (September 28, 2026), calling for big changes in government-run residential schools.
After a 40-day sit-in, they're demanding better facilities, real accountability for student deaths, resignation of Maharashtra Tribal Development Minister Ashok Uike, and a face-to-face with the Chief Minister.
Students allege hidden fees, poor food
Students say "free" education isn't really free: hidden charges can reach up to 100,000 rupees. They're also upset about poor food from central kitchens.
Protesters have asked for stricter action against these extra fees and an independent investigation into student deaths.
The government has started reviewing kitchen operations, but bigger decisions are still pending.