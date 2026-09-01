Tribal woman in Marripakalu carried nearly 11km on doli
India
A tribal woman from Marripakalu village, Andhra Pradesh, had to be carried nearly 11km on a doli because there were no proper roads.
Korrabu Padma fell ill and her family and villagers carried her before an ambulance could finally take her to the hospital.
Villagers demand tar roads
This incident has sparked fresh calls from villagers for the government and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan to build tar roads so emergencies like this aren't repeated.
Although projects like Adavi Talli Bata have built 905km of roads and new drone-based medical services have helped over 24,500 patients in 2026, basic infrastructure gaps still make healthcare tough for many tribal communities.