Tribunal orders ₹6.41cr payout for sisters in fatal car crash
After a long legal wait, a Motor Accident Claims Tribunal in New Delhi has ordered ₹4.59 crore to be paid to the parents of Cristina Severi, an Italian engineer who tragically died in a car crash on NH-14 back in 2008.
Cristina's sister, Maria Claudia Severi, sustained serious injuries, was treated at AK Hospital in Beawar and later continued her treatment in Italy.
Both drivers at fault, but neither showed up to testify
The tribunal found both drivers at fault for the accident but noted that neither showed up to testify.
Maria shared that their car was swerving when a truck suddenly appeared from the wrong side.
Cristina's parents will receive ₹4.59 crore based on their financial dependence, while Maria gets ₹1.82 crore, including compensation for her injuries and lost income as a mergers and acquisitions finance manager.
The insurance company's challenge over the truck driver's license didn't hold up due to lack of proof, and all payouts will go directly to the family in Italy.