Tribunal orders ₹6.41cr payout for sisters in fatal car crash

Both drivers at fault, but neither showed up to testify

The tribunal found both drivers at fault for the accident but noted that neither showed up to testify.

Maria shared that their car was swerving when a truck suddenly appeared from the wrong side.

Cristina's parents will receive ₹4.59 crore based on their financial dependence, while Maria gets ₹1.82 crore, including compensation for her injuries and lost income as a mergers and acquisitions finance manager.

The insurance company's challenge over the truck driver's license didn't hold up due to lack of proof, and all payouts will go directly to the family in Italy.