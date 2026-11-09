Trinamool Congress MLA Paresh Ram Das arrested at Kolkata airport
India
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Paresh Ram Das was arrested on Monday at Kolkata airport while trying to board a flight to Mumbai.
After evading law enforcement authorities for quite some time, he was finally caught by a special team from Baruipur police.
Das is facing serious charges, including rape, extortion, and post-poll violence.
Paresh Ram Das to appear Tuesday
Das will be taken to Baruipur in South 24 Parganas for legal proceedings and is set to appear in court on Tuesday.
His arrest will be followed by his appearance in court on Tuesday.