Tripura court jails Pakistani woman, Bangladeshi man over illegal entry
India
A Tripura court just handed out jail sentences to a 65-year-old woman from Pakistan and a 29-year-old man from Bangladesh for sneaking into India without proper documents.
Louis Nighat Arther Bano got two years of simple imprisonment and a ₹10,000 fine after escaping from a Nepal prison and crossing into India.
Ratan Baishnab was sentenced to one month of simple imprisonment for entering through the Assam border.
Bano and Baishnab face immigration charges
Bano was picked up at Sabroom railway station in South Tripura last October. She first tried using a fake name but eventually admitted she was from Pakistan.
Baishnab, who worked as a daily laborer, was arrested in North Tripura after coming over from Bangladesh, with both facing charges under Indian immigration laws.