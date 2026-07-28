Tripura court jails Pakistani woman, Bangladeshi man over illegal entry

A Tripura court just handed out jail sentences to a 65-year-old woman from Pakistan and a 29-year-old man from Bangladesh for sneaking into India without proper documents.

Louis Nighat Arther Bano got two years of simple imprisonment and a ₹10,000 fine after escaping from a Nepal prison and crossing into India.

Ratan Baishnab was sentenced to one month of simple imprisonment for entering through the Assam border.