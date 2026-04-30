Tripura Madhyamik results expected by May 10, check at tbresults.tripura.gov.in

TBSE pass criteria re-evaluation supplementary exams

Just hop onto the official site, enter your details, and you'll see your subject-wise marks, division, and whether you passed.

To clear the exam, you need at least 30 marks in each subject plus a total of 150 marks overall.

If something looks off on your mark sheet or if you want a re-evaluation (up to three subjects), reach out to your school: Just remember there's a fee.

Missed out on some credits? Supplementary exams will be available too.