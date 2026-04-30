Tripura Madhyamik results expected by May 10, check at tbresults.tripura.gov.in
India
Heads up, Tripura Class 10 students! TBSE is expected to announce your Madhyamik exam results by May 10, 2026.
The exams wrapped up in late March, and you'll be able to check your scores online at tbresults.tripura.gov.in using your roll and registration numbers.
TBSE pass criteria re-evaluation supplementary exams
Just hop onto the official site, enter your details, and you'll see your subject-wise marks, division, and whether you passed.
To clear the exam, you need at least 30 marks in each subject plus a total of 150 marks overall.
If something looks off on your mark sheet or if you want a re-evaluation (up to three subjects), reach out to your school: Just remember there's a fee.
Missed out on some credits? Supplementary exams will be available too.