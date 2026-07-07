Tripura mandates daily Vande Mataram and national anthem at schools
India
Starting now, every school in Tripura (government, private, and even madrassas) will kick off the day by singing Vande Mataram followed by the national anthem.
This new rule, announced on July 7, 2026, is all about showing respect for national symbols and was set in motion after a recent cabinet meeting.
Tripura Education Department to monitor compliance
Chief Minister Manik Saha says the goal is to help students feel more connected to India's culture and encourage unity.
The Education Department will keep an eye out to make sure all schools follow through.