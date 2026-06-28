Tripura police arrest 8 Bangladeshi nationals at Agartala airport
India
Tripura police caught eight Bangladeshi nationals at Agartala's airport over two days: first four on June 26, then four more after questioning the first group.
The arrests happened during planned operations, and police collected their phones and other belongings for evidence.
Tripura police probe Guwahati travel links
Police are now digging into how these individuals entered India, their travel plans (they were headed to Guwahati), and any links to cross-border infiltration networks.
Tripura has a long border with Bangladesh and faces ongoing challenges with illegal entry and smuggling, even with heavy fencing.
To step up security, India is rolling out tech-powered Smart Border Management projects in the state.