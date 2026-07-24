Tripura police chief forms 3-member probe into Anurag Dhankar's death
India
Tripura's police chief has set up a three-member team to look into the mysterious death of former DGP Anurag Dhankar, who was found in his office restroom on July 20.
The probe is led by SP Namit Pathak, who will give weekly updates to higher-ups.
CPI(M), Congress demand judicial probe
Dhankar's passing has sparked political debate in Tripura, with parties like CPI(M) and Congress demanding a judicial investigation under a High Court judge for full transparency.
The current police team includes officers already working on the case and can bring in more experts if needed, reflecting the public call for clear answers.