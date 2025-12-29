Head, spinal injuries proved fatal for Tripura student Angel Chakma

A medical report from Graphic Era Hospital in Dehradun has revealed the extent of injuries suffered by 24-year-old Angel Chakma, a Tripura student who died after a brutal assault in Dehradun , Uttarakhand. The report, accessed by India Today TV, detailed severe injuries, including a laceration on his back and another on the occipital region of his head. It also noted multiple abrasions on his foot and a complete loss of power on the right side of his body.

Attack details Incident escalated from protest to violence The incident began as a confrontation against alleged racial slurs at a roadside canteen in Dehradun's Selakui police station area on December 9. Chakma and his brother, Michael Chakma, were allegedly racially abused by a group of intoxicated men. When they protested, a fight broke out, and Angel was attacked with a sharp-edged weapon and a kada (bracelet), leaving him critically injured.

Medical report Victim succumbed to injuries 17 days after assault Dehradun SSP Ajai Singh confirmed the attackers were intoxicated and the situation escalated quickly. Chakma collapsed at the spot after being hit on his head and back and was rushed to Graphic Era Hospital. He remained under treatment for over 17 days before succumbing to his injuries on December 26.

Arrests made Five arrested in connection with assault on Tripura student After the attack, Angel's family filed a complaint, and police registered an FIR. A special team was formed to investigate the case. So far, five people have been arrested, including two minors who were sent to a juvenile reform home. The accused are Avnish Negi, Shaurya Rajput, Suraj Khwas, Sumit and Ayush Baroni. One suspect is still absconding and is believed to have fled to Nepal.