Tripura student dies after stabbing in Dehradun
Angel Chakma, an MBA student from Tripura, lost his life after being stabbed in Dehradun.
The incident happened on December 9 at Selaqui market, where Angel and his brother Michael reportedly faced racial slurs that quickly escalated into violence.
Angel fought for nearly two weeks in the hospital but sadly passed away on Friday.
Outrage sparks calls for justice and change
Five individuals, including two minors, have been charged—what started as an assault case is now being treated as murder.
One suspect is still missing, and police are actively investigating.
Many students across Uttarakhand are demanding stronger action against hate crimes to better protect students from the Northeast studying far from home.