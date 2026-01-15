Tripura student murder: Main accused flees to Nepal; extradition underway
Anjel Chakma, a 24-year-old MBA student from Tripura, was killed after he and his brother were allegedly targeted with racial slurs and then brutally attacked at a market in Uttarakhand on December 9, 2025.
The main accused, Yagyaraj Awasthi (22), has escaped to Nepal, and police are now working with central agencies to bring him back.
Where things stand now:
Five people—including three adults and two minors—have already been arrested.
Awasthi is still on the run, with a non-bailable warrant out for him and a ₹25,000 reward announced for tips leading to his arrest.
Anjel's family received compensation from the state, and the All India Chakma Students Union has sought a trial in Delhi and a CBI inquiry to ensure fairness and impartiality.
Tripura's Chief Minister has promised justice and said he has been in constant communication with his Uttarakhand counterpart to discuss next steps.