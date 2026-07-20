Tripura DGP found dead in office

Dhankar was rushed to Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Dr. Pradip Bhowmik, Head of Department (General Medicine) at GBP Hospital, said Dhankar had no vital signs upon arrival.

"When he arrived here, vital signs like pulse, blood pressure, respiratory response, etc, were absent. We still tried to resuscitate him with CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation). When no sign of life was seen despite all our efforts, we declared him dead at 12.48 pm," Dr. Bhowmik said.