Tripura DGP found dead in office
What's the story
Tripura's Director General of Police (DGP) Anurag Dhankar was found dead at the state police headquarters in Agartala on Monday. He was 60. Some reports say he allegedly shot himself with his service pistol, while some claimed he died by hanging himself. The Hindu, citing sources, reported that Dhankar entered the office bathroom at 11:00m, but when he did not come out after a long time, his staff broke open the door, where they found him dead.
Medical response
Attempt to revive him failed: Hospital
Dhankar was rushed to Govind Ballabh Pant (GBP) Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
Dr. Pradip Bhowmik, Head of Department (General Medicine) at GBP Hospital, said Dhankar had no vital signs upon arrival.
"When he arrived here, vital signs like pulse, blood pressure, respiratory response, etc, were absent. We still tried to resuscitate him with CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation). When no sign of life was seen despite all our efforts, we declared him dead at 12.48 pm," Dr. Bhowmik said.
Professional journey
Dhankar was a 1994-batch IPS officer
"We don't know what the cause of death was at this point. We are sending the body for post-mortem examination," he added.
Dhankar was a 1994-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer. He took over as Tripura DGP in May 2025, succeeding Amitabh Ranjan.
Before his appointment as DGP, he served in various capacities, including Director General (Intelligence), additional DGP, and IGP (Law and Order).
He also worked with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Border Security Force (BSF).
Community reaction
CM Saha visits police headquarters
Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, who also holds the Health and Home portfolios, rushed to the state police headquarters after hearing about Dhankar's condition.
However, he left without addressing the media.
Leader of Opposition Jitendra Choudhury has demanded a judicial inquiry under the supervision of a sitting judge.
"He was among the most sincere and upright officers...If it is found to be a case of suicide, the circumstances that led to such an extreme step must be thoroughly investigated."