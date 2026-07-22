Truck carrying chloride chemical overturns near Kuluvanahalli, halting traffic
India
A truck carrying a chloride chemical overturned on the Tumakuru-Bengaluru National Highway near Kuluvanahalli village on Wednesday, causing a chemical leak that left locals worried and brought traffic to a standstill.
The driver reportedly lost control, turning a regular commute into quite a mess for everyone nearby.
Firefighters, police handle chlorine spill
Firefighters and police arrived quickly to handle the chlorine spill and guide vehicles away from danger.
Still, traffic was backed up for kilometers as cleanup teams worked on site.
Drivers were told to take alternate routes while officials started looking into what caused the accident.