Truck crashes into bus in Katni, 3 dead, 29 injured

Brake failure blamed, crane rescue

Early reports point to brake failure as the reason behind the truck driver losing control, causing the bus to overturn and trapping people inside.

Police and locals worked together for over 35 minutes to get everyone out using a crane.

The victims are getting medical care. One seriously injured girl has been sent to Jabalpur for treatment.

The chief minister announced ₹4 lakh each to the three deceased, plus ₹1 lakh for the seriously injured girl.