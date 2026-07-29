Truck dropped plates on Mumbai-Pune Expressway, broke down, 39-km jam
India
Early Wednesday, a truck dropped iron plates on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway near Amrutanjan Bridge, blocking a lane and causing a huge 39-km traffic jam.
Things got worse when the same truck broke down in another lane, making it even harder for vehicles to get through.
Mumbai-Pune Expressway lanes reopened, normalcy expected
Police and highway teams jumped in to clear the mess and move the broken truck.
Two lanes have been reopened, but heavy vehicles are still being regulated.
An officer shared that they expect traffic to return to normal by 11am.