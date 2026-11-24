Truck hits parked school bus in Kannauj, 4 children dead
A heartbreaking accident happened early Tuesday on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh.
A speeding truck crashed into a parked school bus bringing children back from a Vrindavan picnic, leaving four children dead and 24 others, students and staff, injured.
The crash took place about 6am while most passengers were still on board.
Victims treated in Tirwa, police investigating
Rescue teams and bystanders acted fast to help those trapped inside the damaged bus, rushing everyone to the hospital. Sadly, four children could not be saved.
The injured are being treated at the medical college in Tirwa.
Police are looking into what caused the crash, making sure unhurt students get home safely, and working to identify the deceased children while senior police and administrative officials monitor relief efforts at the scene.