Truck kills 4 people on motorcycles in Ambala
India
A serious accident near Shahpur, Ambala, saw a truck flip over two motorcycles on the Tangri Bridge National Highway, leaving four people dead.
Early findings say the driver lost control in fog while heading from Delhi to Chandigarh.
Police used crane to lift overturned truck
The police arrived, using a crane to lift the overturned truck that was blocking the road.
They found two victims under the truck and two nearby.
The crash led to a major traffic jam, and police were working to divert traffic and restore normalcy.