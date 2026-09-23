Truck kills father and 3 children in Haryana's Nuh district
India
A heartbreaking accident in Haryana's Nuh district took the lives of a father and his three children on Tuesday night when a truck crashed into their motorcycle.
The impact was instant, as seen on closed-circuit television footage.
Their mother survived, but is in serious condition at the hospital.
Truck driver fled, police seize truck
The truck driver fled the scene, leaving his vehicle behind. Police have seized the truck and are searching for him while investigating how this happened.
The local community is shaken. A crowd gathered at the spot and alerted the police.