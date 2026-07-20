'Chalo Sansad': CJP alleges stone-loaded truck found near Jantar Mantar
What's the story
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has alleged that a truck full of stones was parked near Jantar Mantar ahead of its planned "Chalo Sansad" march. The party fears the stones could be used to frame peaceful protesters. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke shared a video on X, showing the truck and accusing authorities of planning stone-pelting at the protest site.
Allegations made
Dipke's allegations
Dipke also claimed a damaged van was placed near the protest site, which could be used to accuse protesters of vandalism.
Delhi Police have not responded to these allegations yet.
The police said no permission was sought or granted for the proposed march to Parliament and imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) across New Delhi district.
Security measures
What are the prohibitory orders?
The prohibitory orders restrict gatherings of four or more people, unauthorized processions and carrying weapons.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Sachin Sharma issued a public advisory announcing that protest marches and assemblies of five or more persons were prohibited without prior permission at designated sites like Jantar Mantar.
Violators could face action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other relevant laws.
Twitter Post
Watch video here
Shame on Delhi Police!— Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) July 20, 2026
A truck loaded with stones and a wrecked van have already been placed at Jantar Mantar.
Soon, the Godi media will run stories claiming that the protesters vandalised the van to defame this peaceful protest. pic.twitter.com/5ZOPOLHm8v
Increased security
Security beefed up across central Delhi
Security has been beefed up across central Delhi, with additional police and paramilitary personnel deployed at Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street, Central Vista and Connaught Place.
Over 5,000 personnel have been deployed, per reports.
Multi-layered barricades, increased CCTV surveillance, vehicle checks and anti-sabotage measures have also been implemented.
Several metro station gates have also been closed. The DMRC said gates for the Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Seva Teerth metro stations have been closed till further instructions.
Protest details
Wangchuk would end hunger strike after 23 days
This comes after activist Sonam Wangchuk was moved from Jantar Mantar to Safdarjung Hospital due to health concerns during his hunger strike.
Wangchuk, who was on an indefinite hunger strike for 23 days, said he would end his fast if the government took responsibility for alleged failures in education or if political leaders assured him that issues would be raised in Parliament.
He also claimed restrictions on his "freedom of movement, speech and communication" at the hospital.