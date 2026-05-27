Truck overturns at Amroha Hanuman temple during sundarkand, kills 3 India May 27, 2026

A tragic accident struck a Hanuman temple in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday.

A speeding truck loaded with gravel lost control, hit a tree, and overturned onto devotees gathered for a sundarkand recitation.

Three people lost their lives and five were injured as panic broke out and locals rushed to help.