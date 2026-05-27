Truck overturns at Amroha Hanuman temple during sundarkand, kills 3
India
A tragic accident struck a Hanuman temple in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday.
A speeding truck loaded with gravel lost control, hit a tree, and overturned onto devotees gathered for a sundarkand recitation.
Three people lost their lives and five were injured as panic broke out and locals rushed to help.
Param Singh, Mahipal, Aryaveer identified, postmortems
The victims included Param Singh (70), Mahipal (42), and Aryaveer (5).
The injured are receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.
Police have started an investigation to figure out what caused the crash, with postmortems underway for those who died.