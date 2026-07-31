Truck touched live wire, 3 farm laborers killed in Navsari
Gujarat's Navsari district was hit by intense rain on Friday, leading to a tragic accident where three farm laborers lost their lives and two others were seriously injured after their truck touched a live high-tension wire.
The three who died were from Gandeva village, and all five got caught up in the storm while traveling.
Over 2,000 evacuated in Gujarat
With poor visibility likely causing the accident, authorities quickly evacuated more than 2,000 people from flood-prone areas.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red alerts for 13 districts and orange alerts for seven more.
Roads have been closed in risky zones, disaster response teams have been deployed, and cities like Ahmedabad have shut public spaces and advised everyone to stay indoors unless necessary.