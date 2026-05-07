Truck unions in Delhi NCR plan 3-day strike May 22-24
India
Heads up, folks in Delhi-NCR: local truck unions are planning a three-day strike from May 22 to 24.
They're protesting what they call unfair new charges and rules that make it harder for them to work.
While essentials like milk, fruits, vegetables, and medicines might see some delays.
Unions oppose ECC hikes, BS-IV ban
The unions want the government to roll back higher Environmental Compensation Charges (ECC) for vehicles entering Delhi and drop the planned ban on older BS-IV diesel vehicles starting November 2026.
They argue these rules hit transporters hard, especially after tough pandemic years, and say they weren't even consulted before these decisions were made.
If things don't change, they warn supply chain issues could get worse during the strike.