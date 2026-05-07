Truck unions in Delhi NCR plan 3-day strike May 22-24

Unions oppose ECC hikes, BS-IV ban

The unions want the government to roll back higher Environmental Compensation Charges (ECC) for vehicles entering Delhi and drop the planned ban on older BS-IV diesel vehicles starting November 2026.

They argue these rules hit transporters hard, especially after tough pandemic years, and say they weren't even consulted before these decisions were made.

If things don't change, they warn supply chain issues could get worse during the strike.