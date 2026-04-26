Trump calls India a 'hellhole' and MEA brands remark uninformed
US President Donald Trump called India a "hellhole" in a recent social media post, sparking responses back home.
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called the remark "obviously uninformed, inappropriate and in poor taste" and said it did not reflect the reality of India-US ties.
The post also criticized immigrants from countries like India and China for allegedly misusing US birthright citizenship laws.
Marco Rubio's India visit next month
India's Ministry of External Affairs emphasized that they don't reflect the real spirit of India-US relations, which are built on mutual respect.
With both countries currently working through tricky trade talks and global issues, all eyes are now on US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to India next month, a chance for both sides to clear the air and keep their partnership strong.