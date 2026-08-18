Trump cites India's voter ID to push SAVE America Act
Donald Trump just gave a shoutout to India's election system, praising India's election system and highlighting the strict voter ID rules.
He used India as an example while pushing for his SAVE America Act, which aims to tighten US voting laws.
Trump pointed out that 646 million people voted in India's recent election, every single voter had to have a valid photo ID, and hardly anyone voted by mail.
Khera mocks Trump over Kumar contact
Congress's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera wasn't impressed with the praise, or with India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar having spoken with officials from his administration earlier this month.
Khera joked that Trump should take Kumar and India's voting machines to the US signing off his post with a cheeky "To SIR With Love, from India," Khera wrote on X.