Trust key as India moves forward with AI: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Platforms can't just sit back anymore, says Vaishnaw

Vaishnaw also pointed out that handling AI's rapid growth means scaling up investments and computing power—fast.

He warned that using someone's face or voice without consent erodes trust that society has built over generations.

At the DNPA Conclave (and in related remarks), he made it clear: platforms can't just sit back anymore—they need to be accountable or face consequences.

The summit saw 86 countries sign a declaration putting safety and trust at the heart of global AI development, along with $250 billion pledged for new infrastructure.