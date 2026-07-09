TTE suspended after couple's decorated Nandigram Express AC coach video
India
A train ticket examiner (TTE) has been suspended after a video of a couple's First AC coupe (decked out with decorations on the Nandigram Express) blew up online.
Turns out, the couple hired an online decorator, who managed to sneak into their coach without official permission on July 6, 2026.
Railways open inquiry, ministry probes responsibility
Railway officials called this a serious lapse and have started an inquiry to figure out how it happened.
The TTE on duty was suspended while the ministry looks into who else might be responsible.