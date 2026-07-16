Tukaram Munde leads Maharashtra FDA crackdown since May 2026
Tukaram Munde, a 2005-batch IAS officer known for his clean record and frequent transfers, took charge of Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May 2026.
Since then, he's been leading a tough drive against food adulteration and fake medicines, uncovering some pretty shocking violations and making food safety a hot topic across the state.
Maharashtra FDA raids find adulteration, counterfeits
Under Munde's watch, the FDA suspended licenses of famous Mumbai spots like Noor Mohammadi, Shalimar, Rahmania, and K. Rustom & Co. after finding alleged unhygienic conditions at the first three and serious hygiene violations, including live rats, houseflies and expired food products at K. Rustom & Co.
The crackdown didn't stop there: raids outside Mumbai revealed adulterated milk, fake drugs like counterfeit Aciloc tablets, and unsafe blood storage centers.
Munde's zero-tolerance approach is quickly building his reputation as someone who doesn't compromise on public health.