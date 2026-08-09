Tukaram Mundhe announces FDA inspection of Pune Chinese food stalls
India
Heads up, Pune foodies: the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is about to check out roadside Chinese food stalls after getting several complaints.
Announced on August 9, 2026, Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe says the team will focus on how food is stored, what ingredients are used, and whether everything meets proper quality standards.
Maharashtra FDA escalates raids, urges reports
This isn't just a one-off: it's part of the FDA's larger crackdown on unsafe foods across Maharashtra.
Over the past two months, it has stepped up raids against fake products and adulterated foods.
Mundhe also wants everyone to pitch in by reporting stalls through its complaint portal, promising every concern will get a close look.