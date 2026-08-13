Tukaram Mundhe receives Pune standing ovation as 'Tukaram' sells 100,000
FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe just got a standing ovation in Pune, as his biography Tukaram crossed the 100,000 sales mark since its July 17 launch.
Written by journalist Shafi Pathan, the book shares Mundhe's inspiring journey from a farming family in Beed to cracking the UPSC and becoming an IAS officer.
Mundhe suspends nearly 100 food licenses
Known for his strict approach as FDA Commissioner, Mundhe has suspended the licenses of nearly 100 restaurants and food businesses in Mumbai and other parts of the state over hygiene and food safety concerns.
His crackdown has sparked public interest and made him a standout figure for holding food businesses accountable.
'Tukaram' translation to Hindi Kannada Gujarati
With Tukaram getting so much love, plans are underway to translate it into Hindi, Kannada, and Gujarati, so even more people can read about Mundhe's story.