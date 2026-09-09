Tukaram Mundhe's FDA suspends licenses of ISKCON's restaurants after raids
What's the story
The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA), led by Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, has suspended the licenses of three restaurants at the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), Hare Krishna Land in Juhu, Mumbai. The establishments are Govinda's Restaurant, Food Services Restaurant, and another food establishment on the premises. The suspension comes after an inspection on September 3 revealed "serious violation of food safety and hygiene rules."
Inspection findings
Violations at Govinda's restaurant
During the inspection, several hygiene violations were found at Govinda's Restaurant.
The FDA team observed that periodic testing of drinking water was not being conducted and raw materials were not cleaned before food preparation.
There was also water accumulation in the cold storage room and choked drains without grease or cockroach traps.
Evidence of pest infestation was also found, with some food handlers working without aprons and gloves.
Hygiene concerns
Food services restaurant also found lacking
At the Food Services Restaurant, inspectors found no proper segregation of raw and cooked food items.
Insect feces were found in the storeroom, and necessary testing of food items was not being carried out.
The establishment also lacked adequate lighting. Edible oil was not checked periodically for color, taste, or floating particles.
Medical check-ups and vaccinations of food handlers were also neglected.
Response issued
ISKCON Juhu issues statement
In response to the FDA's findings, ISKCON Juhu issued a statement on September 8.
The organization said it received a notice from the FDA after the inspection and was found to be 70% compliant with food safety standards.
"Our representatives are in communication with the FDA...we have already initiated necessary measures to...achieve full compliance with all applicable food safety and regulatory standards," they said.
ISKCON Juhu also said that its kitchen operations would remain closed until full compliance is achieved.