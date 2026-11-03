Tuppudu Lakshmi returns from Muscat with K.T. Rama Rao's help
Tuppudu Lakshmi, from Telangana, is back home after months stranded in Muscat. She went there for work in February 2026, but her employer took her passport and cut off all contact.
With no way to reach her, Lakshmi's son Raju turned to working president of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) K.T. Rama Rao for help.
Agent reportedly demanded ₹2L for return
K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) acted fast: he got officials involved and within a month, Lakshmi was able to return despite an agent reportedly demanded ₹2 lakh to arrange her return.
Tuppudu Lakshmi said, "KTR Anna promised my son that he would bring me back within a month. He kept his word and brought me home. I can never forget what he has done for me and my family. My heartfelt thanks to KTR Anna."
Her story is a reminder of how quick support can make all the difference when things go wrong abroad.