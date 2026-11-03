Tuppudu Lakshmi returns from Muscat with K.T. Rama Rao's help

K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) acted fast: he got officials involved and within a month, Lakshmi was able to return despite an agent reportedly demanded ₹2 lakh to arrange her return.

Tuppudu Lakshmi said, "KTR Anna promised my son that he would bring me back within a month. He kept his word and brought me home. I can never forget what he has done for me and my family. My heartfelt thanks to KTR Anna."

Her story is a reminder of how quick support can make all the difference when things go wrong abroad.