Turbulence on Air India Phuket flight injures 17 amid criticism

Experts explained that turbulence is caused by differences in air pressure locally, sometimes linked to climate change resulting in incidents of mid-air turbulence.

Pilots do their best to avoid it, but it's not always possible.

Former Air Marshal Sanjeev Kapoor emphasized that "Those most seriously hurt are often passengers not wearing seat belts... The lesson is simple, whenever the Fasten Seat Belt sign is ON put your seat belts. Don't ignore pilots and crew instructions. They are professionals. It can save you from serious injury."

Some online users also praised the pilots for landing safely despite tough conditions.