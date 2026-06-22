Tushar Mehta reappointed as India's solicitor general for 3 years
India
Tushar Mehta is staying on as India's solicitor general for three more years, starting July 1, 2026.
This means he will keep leading the government's legal team in big cases until at least June 2029.
Additional solicitors general reappointed
Mehta has handled major constitutional and national security cases since 2018, so his reappointment keeps things steady for the government in court.
Alongside him, five additional solicitors general (Vikramjit Banerjee, K.M. Nataraj, Suryaprakash V. Raju, N. Venkataraman, and Aishwarya Bhati) are also sticking around for another three-year term.
Chetan Sharma will continue as additional solicitor general for the Delhi High Court for six months, too.