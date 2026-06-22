Tushar Mehta reappointed as India's solicitor general for 3 years

Additional solicitors general reappointed

Mehta has handled major constitutional and national security cases since 2018, so his reappointment keeps things steady for the government in court.

Alongside him, five additional solicitors general (Vikramjit Banerjee, K.M. Nataraj, Suryaprakash V. Raju, N. Venkataraman, and Aishwarya Bhati) are also sticking around for another three-year term.

Chetan Sharma will continue as additional solicitor general for the Delhi High Court for six months, too.