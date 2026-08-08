Tushar Vaman Bhumkar dies in Pune-Mumbai Expressway missing link crash
Tushar Vaman Bhumkar, a well-known 35-year-old Congress leader from Pimpri-Chinchwad, died in a late-night crash on the newly opened Pune-Mumbai Expressway Missing Link.
Around 1:20am. a speeding Toyota Fortuner, allegedly driven by Amit Talaram Bhati, a resident of Wakad, tried to overtake another vehicle inside a tunnel near Khandala and collided with a mini truck carrying vegetables.
Both vehicles overturned.
Six injured, SUV driver booked
Bhumkar, who was in the front passenger seat, died and didn't make it.
Six others, including occupants from both vehicles, were hurt and taken to a hospital.
The accident briefly disrupted traffic but was cleared soon after.
Police say speeding and loss of control were likely causes; they have registered a case against the SUV driver.
The incident has sparked fresh concerns about safety on this brand-new stretch, with authorities urging everyone to stick to speed limits and drive safely.