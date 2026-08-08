Tushar Vaman Bhumkar dies in Pune-Mumbai Expressway missing link crash

Bhumkar, who was in the front passenger seat, died and didn't make it.

Six others, including occupants from both vehicles, were hurt and taken to a hospital.

The accident briefly disrupted traffic but was cleared soon after.

Police say speeding and loss of control were likely causes; they have registered a case against the SUV driver.

The incident has sparked fresh concerns about safety on this brand-new stretch, with authorities urging everyone to stick to speed limits and drive safely.