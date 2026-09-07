TVK Minister Jagadeshwari K.'s car allegedly kills rider near Chennai

A car registered to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Minister Jagadeshwari K. was involved in a tragic accident near Chennai, leaving 26-year-old Iraiyanbu dead after the Minister's personal car allegedly hit his two-wheeler in the early hours of Monday (September 7, 2026).

The minister was traveling in a convoy to an assembly session when the crash happened at the Kattankulathur junction near Chennai.