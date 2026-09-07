TVK Minister Jagadeshwari K.'s car allegedly kills rider near Chennai
A car registered to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) Minister Jagadeshwari K. was involved in a tragic accident near Chennai, leaving 26-year-old Iraiyanbu dead after the Minister's personal car allegedly hit his two-wheeler in the early hours of Monday (September 7, 2026).
The minister was traveling in a convoy to an assembly session when the crash happened at the Kattankulathur junction near Chennai.
Chinna Agni arrested, minister's car seized
Jagadeshwari was traveling in a government vehicle, followed by an escort vehicle and her personal car during the incident.
Police have seized the car and arrested Chinna Agni, the driver, charging him with rash driving and causing death by negligence under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
An investigation is underway to figure out exactly what went wrong.