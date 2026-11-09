Twelve carriers oppose moving 14 international routes to Navi Mumbai

The airlines say they want to keep their long-standing slots at Mumbai and feel left out of the decision-making process.

Sources told CNBC-TV18 the 12 foreign airlines approached the Civil Aviation Ministry, questioned the slot decision, and did not agree to the proposed arrangement.

The shuffle was proposed after Indian carriers asked not to be singled out for the move; now both Indian and foreign airlines on those international routes could be split between airports.

The Airline Operators Committee is urging the government to step in and review the plan.