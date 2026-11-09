Twelve carriers oppose moving 14 international routes to Navi Mumbai
A group of 12 international airlines, including Qatar Airways, Gulf Air, Air Arabia, and Kuwait Airways, are challenging Mumbai Airport's plan to move all airlines operating flights to 14 international destinations from Terminal 2 to Navi Mumbai International Airport starting in the summer of 2027.
Airlines seek to retain Mumbai slots
The airlines say they want to keep their long-standing slots at Mumbai and feel left out of the decision-making process.
Sources told CNBC-TV18 the 12 foreign airlines approached the Civil Aviation Ministry, questioned the slot decision, and did not agree to the proposed arrangement.
The shuffle was proposed after Indian carriers asked not to be singled out for the move; now both Indian and foreign airlines on those international routes could be split between airports.
The Airline Operators Committee is urging the government to step in and review the plan.