'Twin last spoke before brother fell in sewer pit': Update

Family, police dispute timeline; probe initiated

Family members say police delayed filing the missing report and starting searches; sources show the family began searching around 12:40am and reported to Janakpuri police at about 2:50am while police dispute aspects of the timeline.

By morning, Kamal's body and bike were found in the pit.

Now, DJB officials and the contractor face charges of culpable homicide, and three engineers have been suspended.

The Delhi government has initiated an investigation, and the family has sought access to CCTV footage; a minister was scheduled to inspect the site.