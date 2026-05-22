Twisha Sharma case CCTV glitch blamed on outdated software

Footage intact, Samarth Singh absconding

Vani assured that all the CCTV footage is safe and intact: "The recording is complete, and there is nearly one terabyte of data stored in it."

After noticing the timing problem on May 13, his team provided the footage to police, and the CCTV equipment and footage were later seized for investigation.

To keep things secure, a new CCTV setup was installed two days later.

Meanwhile, Samarth Singh is currently absconding. A ₹30,000 reward has been announced for information leading to Singh's arrest.