Twisha Sharma death sparks criticism over Bhopal police delays India Jun 08, 2026

The investigation into model Twisha Sharma's suspicious death has sparked criticism after police took hours and even days to gather crucial evidence.

Bhopal Police were alerted just after midnight, but key items like the ligature material weren't collected until nearly 10 hours later.

Even more surprising, headphones seen in CCTV footage from her last moments were only found 10 days after she passed.