Twisha Sharma death sparks criticism over Bhopal police delays
India
The investigation into model Twisha Sharma's suspicious death has sparked criticism after police took hours and even days to gather crucial evidence.
Bhopal Police were alerted just after midnight, but key items like the ligature material weren't collected until nearly 10 hours later.
Even more surprising, headphones seen in CCTV footage from her last moments were only found 10 days after she passed.
CBI may question Bhopal police
Police gathered some evidence on May 13, including a laptop, phone, and medical documents, and the headphones and a Samsung mobile phone with two numbers but no SIM were recovered much later.
Due to concerns about mishandling and slow action, the CBI is now investigating the case and may question local police about these delays.