Twisha Sharma family seeks 3rd opinion after conflicting AIIMS reports

Twisha Sharma's family is seeking permission for a third opinion on the post-mortem findings, saying the first two autopsies gave very different answers about how she died.

The initial AIIMS Bhopal report found bruises and injuries, while the second, from AIIMS Delhi, said it was suicide by hanging with no major signs of assault.

Her family has also called the CBI charge sheet "partial" and feels the hospital failed to share a video or photographs from the second autopsy.