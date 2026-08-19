Twisha Sharma family seeks 3rd opinion after conflicting AIIMS reports
Twisha Sharma's family is seeking permission for a third opinion on the post-mortem findings, saying the first two autopsies gave very different answers about how she died.
The initial AIIMS Bhopal report found bruises and injuries, while the second, from AIIMS Delhi, said it was suicide by hanging with no major signs of assault.
Her family has also called the CBI charge sheet "partial" and feels the hospital failed to share a video or photographs from the second autopsy.
Family questions handling, considers transfer
The family has raised serious concerns about how things were handled, like why Twisha's mother-in-law untied the noose alone and why police or an ambulance weren't called right away.
They're also worried about possibly tampered CCTV footage and missing evidence.
Because of all this, they're thinking about moving the case out of Madhya Pradesh to make sure it gets a fair look.