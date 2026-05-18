Twisha Sharma found dead at Bhopal home after Instagram plea
Twisha Sharma, 31, was found dead at her home in Bhopal on May 12.
Before her death, she messaged a friend on Instagram saying, "I am trapped, bro. Baas tu mat phasna (Just, don't get trapped yourself). Can't talk much. I'll call when the time is right."
Twisha had married into a well-known legal family last year and was two months pregnant.
Family demands 2nd AIIMS Delhi postmortem
Her family believes she faced ongoing abuse from her husband Samarth Singh and his family, pointing to injury marks as evidence.
They are demanding a second postmortem at AIIMS, Delhi, after being unhappy with the first one.
The family has been protesting outside the Madhya Pradesh chief minister's residence and refusing to perform her last rites until action is taken.
Meanwhile, police say Samarth is absconding, and the case has sparked big conversations about women's safety.