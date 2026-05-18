Twisha Sharma found dead at Bhopal home after Instagram plea

Family demands 2nd AIIMS Delhi postmortem

Her family believes she faced ongoing abuse from her husband Samarth Singh and his family, pointing to injury marks as evidence.

They are demanding a second postmortem at AIIMS, Delhi, after being unhappy with the first one.

The family has been protesting outside the Madhya Pradesh chief minister's residence and refusing to perform her last rites until action is taken.

Meanwhile, police say Samarth is absconding, and the case has sparked big conversations about women's safety.