Twisha Sharma found dead in Bhopal, family alleges dowry harassment

Samarth Singh surrenders, AIIMS autopsy ordered

Footage from her in-laws' home shows Twisha heading to the terrace around 7:20pm

about an hour later, her husband and others brought down her body.

After avoiding police for 10 days, Singh surrendered and is now in custody.

The High Court has ordered a second autopsy by AIIMS in Delhi at the request of Twisha's parents, who allege she faced dowry harassment and mental torture.