Twisha Sharma found dead in Bhopal, family alleges dowry harassment
Model-actor Twisha Sharma was found dead at her Bhopal home on May 22, sparking a wave of questions.
New CCTV footage shows her spending nearly three hours at a beauty parlor earlier that day, looking calm and relaxed.
But her family believes there's more to the story: they point to injury marks and allege she faced dowry harassment from her in-laws after marrying Samarth Singh just five months ago.
Samarth Singh surrenders, AIIMS autopsy ordered
Footage from her in-laws' home shows Twisha heading to the terrace around 7:20pm
about an hour later, her husband and others brought down her body.
After avoiding police for 10 days, Singh surrendered and is now in custody.
The High Court has ordered a second autopsy by AIIMS in Delhi at the request of Twisha's parents, who allege she faced dowry harassment and mental torture.