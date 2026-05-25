Twisha Sharma probe intensifies after Samarth Singh surrenders, dodges questions
The investigation into 33-year-old Twisha Sharma's death has gotten more intense.
Her husband, Samarth Singh (a lawyer who went missing for 10 days after her death), has finally surrendered but is reportedly dodging key questions from police while in custody.
WhatsApp chats with her mother showed Twisha felt "trapped" and mentally harassed in her marriage, which has made people question if it was really suicide.
Supreme Court transfers case to CBI
With delays in the FIR and some confusion over the post-mortem report, the Supreme Court has now handed the case over to the CBI.
The court also reminded media outlets not to reveal details that could mess with the investigation.
A team of the SIT is likely to take Samarth Singh to his residence for reconstruction of the crime scene to make sure nothing gets missed this time.