Twisha Sharma's family slams mother-in-law's 'depraved mindset'

A viral audio clip has surfaced in the investigation of model and actress Twisha Sharma's death in Bhopal , Madhya Pradesh . The clip features a conversation between Sharma's brother, Major Harshit Sharma, and Twisha Sharma's mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, who is under police scrutiny for alleged dowry harassment and mental torture. In the audio, Singh allegedly questions her daughter-in-law's character, leading to accusations from Sharma's family of a "depraved mindset."

Audio clip Purported talk in audio clip According to a report from the Times of India, Singh stated, "Promiscuity can be a habit," while defending her decision to question her daughter-in-law about her past relationships. She explained her reasoning for asking Twisha if she "had been with other men." In the audio clip, she asserts that she worked in Reshampura, Gwalior, and claimed that she had "worked with prostitutes." She added, "Some people sell their bodies to climb the social ladder," according to the report.

Investigation demands Singh still speaks ill of her daughter-in-law, claims cousin Meenakshi Sharma, Twisha's cousin, said in a statement to ANI that "In the audio, she can be clearly heard questioning Twisha's character." She added that Singh is still speaking ill of her daughter-in-law. The Madhya Pradesh government has now recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case. Meenakshi welcomed this move as a "ray of hope" for their family and hopes it will lead to a fair investigation.

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Criticism voiced CBI probe welcomed but criticized delay Twisha's sister-in-law, Dr. Rashi Oberoi Sharma, also welcomed the CBI probe but criticized its delay. She alleged several lapses in the initial investigation by local police, including filing an FIR three days after Twisha's death and pressuring the family to conduct the last rites before a postmortem report was available. Lokesh Sharma, Twisha's uncle, demanded swift action from central agencies and a second postmortem examination for dignity in the last rites.

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