Twisha Sharma case: Husband remanded to 7-day police custody

Samarth Singh, the husband of model-turned-actor Twisha Sharma, was remanded to seven days of police custody by a Bhopal court on Saturday. The court's decision comes after Singh surrendered in Jabalpur on Friday and was arrested outside the district court. He is the prime accused in Sharma's alleged dowry death case.

Legal proceedings Proceedings regarding Singh's passport took place during hearing Singh, who had been absconding for days, surrendered before a Jabalpur court on Friday. He was then taken to Bhopal under police escort and produced before the district court. Advocate Ankur Pandey, representing Sharma's family, confirmed that the court granted the police seven days' custody of Singh, as per PTI. The advocate also revealed that proceedings regarding Singh's passport took place during this hearing.

Case background In-laws deny allegations; claim Sharma battled drug addiction Sharma, 33, was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills on May 12. While her in-laws claim she battled drug addiction, her family accuses them of dowry harassment leading to her death. The Madhya Pradesh government has recommended a CBI probe into the case after Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met Sharma's family.

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